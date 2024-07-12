‘No good reason’ to talk to Putin right now: Prez Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that he has “no good reason” to talk to Vladimir Putin at the moment unless the Russian leader changes his behaviour.

The 81-year-old president made these remarks on Thursday at a highly-anticipated solo press conference at the end of the NATO Summit in Washington.

“I have no good reason to talk to Putin right now. There’s not much that he is prepared to do in terms of accommodating any change in his behaviour, but there isn’t any world leader I’m not prepared to deal with,” Biden told reporters when asked if he is ready to talk to Putin.

“But I understand your generic point is, is Putin ready to talk? I’m not ready to talk to Putin unless Putin’s ready to change his behaviour and the idea -- look, Putin’s got a problem,” Biden said, dismissing concerns about his health despite a growing list of Democratic leaders urging him to step aside from the 2024 presidential election following last month’s disastrous debate with his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

“First of all, in this war that he supposedly has won, and by the way, I think, don’t hold me to the exact number, but I think that Russia had 17.3 per cent of Ukraine that they’ve conquered, now it’s 17.4. I mean, in terms of percentage of territory,” he said.

“They’ve not been very successful. They’ve caused horrible damage, and loss of life, but they’ve also lost over 350,000 troops, military, killed or wounded. They have over a million people, particularly young people with technical capability leaving Russia because they see no future there. They’ve got a problem,” said the president.

“But what they do have control of is they are very good at controlling and running the public outcry that relates to how they use mechanisms to communicate with people. They lie like hell to the constituencies,” he told reporters.

“But one thing for certain. If we allow Russia to succeed in Ukraine, they’re not stopping in Ukraine...I’m prepared to talk to any leader who wants to talk, including if Putin calls me and wants to talk. The last time, I talked to Putin was trying to get him to work on an arms control agreement related to nuclear weapons and space. That didn’t go very far,” he

said.