Nine terrorists killed in Pakistan’s KP

Peshawar: Nine terrorists have been killed during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, the media wing of the military said on Monday.

The terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group were killed during Sunday night’s operation by security personnel in the Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan district, an ISPR statement said.

The statement said Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed nine terrorists, including high-value target Shireen, after an intense exchange of fire. Shireen was also responsible for the death of Captain Hasnain Akhtar on March 20.