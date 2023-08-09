Nine dead in fire at French vacation home for disabled

Paris: A fire ripped through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, the head of rescue operations said.

Authorities said 17 people were evacuated, including one who was sent to a hospital with serious injuries. Lt Col Philippe Hauwiller, who was leading the rescue work of firefighters, said two more people were believed to have died.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.