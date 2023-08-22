Nigerian leader swears in 45-member Cabinet

Abuja: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 ministers nearly three months after his election, promising that his government will accelerate its development agenda.

The Cabinet is intended to help improve Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country, where millions are grappling with economic hardship worsened by the new government’s policies which have had an immediate impact of further squeezing millions of poor and hungry Nigerians.

At an inauguration ceremony in the capital, Abuja, Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria’s “daunting” challenges and said the Cabinet brings an opportunity to implement “long overdue reforms.”

“We must hold each other responsible; we have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians,” the president told the ministers.

It is Nigeria’s largest Cabinet since the country’s return to democracy in 1999, triggering criticisms about high government expenditure despite Tinubu’s promises

to cut costs.