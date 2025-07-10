Nigerian forces kill 30 gunmen

Abuja: Nigerian security forces have killed at least 30 gunmen after armed attacks in the country’s troubled northwest, authorities said Thursday. The joint police and military operation occurred Wednesday after hundreds of armed men attacked several villages, State Commissioner for Home Affairs Nasir Mua’zu said in a statement.

Mua’zu said three police officers and two soldiers died during the counter-attack which was launched against the gunmen who attacked the villages Tuesday evening. “We are working tirelessly with federal security agencies to ensure the safety of all citizens,” he said. Hundreds have been killed and injured in the attacks. Bandit groups are known for mass killings and kidnappings.