Niger general who led coup asks for support from people & int’l partners

Niamey: The general who led a coup in Niger defended the takeover on state television on Friday and asked for support from the nation and international partners, as concerns grew that the political crisis could set back the country’s fight against jihadists and increase Russia’s influence in West Africa. Various factions of Niger’s military have reportedly wrangled for control since members of the presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France.

As Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani spoke, state TV identified him as the leader of the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup, and his appearance seemed to be an effort to show he was in charge.

Niger is seen as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence in the fight against extremism. France has 1,500 soldiers in the country who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens, and the United States and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.