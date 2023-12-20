News helicopter crashes in New Jersey; pilot & photographer killed

A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore,” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The crash happened sometime after 8 pm in woods in Burlington County’s Washington Township, the station said. It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.