Newly enlarged NATO starts drill in Finland, Norway and Sweden in defence of its Nordic turf
Helsinki: NATO will kick off Monday an exercise to defend its newly expanded Nordic territory when more than 20,000 soldiers from 13 nations take part in drills lasting for nearly two weeks in the northern regions of Finland, Norway and Sweden.
With over 4,000 Finnish soldiers taking part, the Norway-led Nordic Response 2024 represents the NATO newcomer’s largest ever participation
in a foreign exercise, according to Finland’s military.
Next Story