Newly elected NA members take oath in Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal’s newly elected members of the National Assembly took the oath of office on Monday.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal administered the oath of office and secrecy to 17 out of 18 NA members at a ceremony in the Parliament building. They were elected to the National Assembly on January 25 this year.

In the 59-seat NA, the members have six year’s term. However, one-third of them get their terms expired every two years as per the constitution.

The newly elected NA members taking oath include Khamma Bahadur Khati, Gita Devkota, Chandra Bahadur KC, Jagat Timalsina, Dharmendra Paswan, and Prem Prasad Dangal.

Mahanth Thakur, Ranjit Karn, Ram Kumari Jhankri, Rekha Kumari Jha, Roshani Meche, Lalit Jung Shahi, Lila Kumari Bhandari, Basudev Ghimire, Samjhana Devkota, Sunil Bahadur Thapa and Somnath Portel, according to sources at the Parliament secretariat.

One of the members of the NA, Mia Rakhal, was absent during the ceremony.