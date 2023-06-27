New Zealand PM Hipkins visits China

Taipei: New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins discussed his country’s interest in boosting economic ties with China during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

Hipkins said the focus of his meeting with Xi was to “reaffirm our close economic relationship by supporting businesses (to) renew their connections with Chinese counterparts and helping grow new ones to support NZ’s economic recovery.”

Hipkins is on a five-day visit to China, his first since becoming prime minister in January, along with a business delegation representing areas including tourism & education.

New Zealand officially entered a recession this

month.