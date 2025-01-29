New Vatican document offers AI guidelines

Vatican City: The Vatican has released ethical guidelines for artificial intelligence, emphasising its role as a tool to complement, not replace,

human intelligence. It warns against risks in warfare, citing autonomous weapons that bypass human moral judgement, and in relationships, highlighting AI’s

lack of empathy.

The document raises concerns about privacy breaches, surveillance, environmental costs, and misinformation through deepfakes.

While acknowledging AI’s potential in healthcare and education, it stresses that human connections, critical thinking, and moral responsibility must remain central.

AI, it warns, cannot replace authentic relationships or the search for meaning, which lies in communion with God.

Pope Francis has repeatedly highlighted the need for transparency, accountability, and respect for human dignity in AI development and use.