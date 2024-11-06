New UK Oppn leader picks Priti Patel as her shadow foreign secretary

London: Former British Indian home secretary Priti Patel has been chosen by the newly elected Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch as her shadow foreign secretary to join her top team on the Opposition benches in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Gujarati-origin Patel, 52, was one of the early contenders who went head-to-head in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory chief and Leader of the Opposition.

With two other opponents in the election, Robert Jenrick and Mel Stride appointed shadow

justice secretary and shadow chancellor respectively, Badenoch’s picks for her frontbench are being seen as an attempt to unite a divided Conservative Party.

“Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on her election as leader of our great Party,” posted Patel on X over the weekend after the election result was declared.

“Let’s all unite behind her to renew and earn back the trust of the British people. I look forward to supporting her in holding this dishonest and self-serving Labour government to account and in putting forward a Conservative vision for the future of our great county,” she said.

Patel, who was conferred a Damehood in former prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours, has been on the Tory backbenches since his exit from 10 Downing Street in 2022.