New sanctions target Putin’s war machine & financial networks

The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday unleashed a new round of sanctions on Russian military and Kremlin elites.

In total the UK’s sanction package hits six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as eight individuals and one entity connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites.

The announcement comes as President Zelenskyy arrives in the UK today to meet the Prime Minister and visit Ukrainian troops.

The leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to UK support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia’s spring offensive, and reinforced by long-term support.

“Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not break under his tyrannical invasion.

He has responded by indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country,” Foreign Secretary said.

“We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support.