‘New FBI office in New Zealand will counter China’s sway’

Wellington: FBI Director Kash Patel provoked diplomatic discomfort in New Zealand by suggesting the opening of a new office in the capital aims to counter China’s influence, drawing polite dismissals from Wellington and ire from Beijing.

Patel was in Wellington on Thursday to open the FBI’s first standalone office in New Zealand and to meet senior officials. The arrangement aligns New Zealand with FBI missions in other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing nations, which also include the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Wellington office will provide a local mission for FBI staff who have operated with oversight from Canberra, Australia, since 2017.

In remarks made in a video published Thursday by the US Embassy, Patel said the office would help counter Chinese Communist Party influence in the contested South Pacific Ocean.

New Zealand ministers who met Patel, the highest-ranking Trump administration official to visit New Zealand, quietly dismissed his claims. A government statement Thursday emphasised joint efforts against crimes such as online child exploitation and drug smuggling, with no mention of China. “When we were talking, we never raised that issue,” Foreign Minister Winston said Thursday.

Judith Collins, minister for the security services, said the focus would be on transnational crime. “I don’t respond to other people’s press releases,” she said when reporters noted Patel had mentioned China, Radio New Zealand reported.

Trade Minister Todd McClay rejected a reporter’s suggestion Friday that Wellington had “celebrated” the office opening. “Well, I don’t think it was celebrated yesterday,” he said. “I think there was an announcement and it was discussed.” At a briefing Friday, Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denounced Patel’s remarks

“China believes that cooperation between countries should not target any third party,” he said. “Seeking so-called absolute security through forming small groupings under the banner of countering China does not help keep the Asia Pacific and the world at large peaceful and stable.”