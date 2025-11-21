New employability panel to support Indian students’ career goals in UK

London: A representative organisation for Indian students in the UK has tied up with an AI-powered platform to address their foremost concern around the job market with the launch of a new career outcomes initiative at the India-UK Student Leadership Summit in London.

The INSA UK and Creoo came together at the summit in the Houses of Parliament complex earlier this week to launch the Indian National Students Employability Council (INSEC). It is conceived as the first national body dedicated to improving career outcomes for Indian students in Britain.

“In the last 18 months alone, over 36 panels have discussed international students, yet students report little tangible improvement. INSEC is not another panel, it is a commitment that starts today,” said Ayesha Goyal, Founder and CEO of Creoo.