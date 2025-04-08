New Chinese radio telescope in Antarctica ups astronomy game

Beijing: China has unveiled a new telescope in Antarctica where it has established five research stations, firming up its presence in the icy and resource-rich southernmost continent, according to a media report on Monday.

“Three Gorges Antarctic Eye” a 3.2-metre aperture radio/millimetre-wave telescope has been unveiled at a scientific research station in Antarctica, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The telescope, co-developed by China Three Gorges University (CTGU) and Shanghai Normal University (SHNU), further cemented China’s advancements in Antarctic astronomy, the report said. China has been steadily expanding its astronomical capabilities in Antarctica, leveraging the continent’s pristine atmospheric conditions for infrared and millimetre-wave observations.

The deployment of the “Three Gorges Antarctic Eye” builds on China’s earlier initiatives, including the Antarctic Survey Telescopes AST3 and other astronomical instruments, further strengthening global efforts to study cosmic phenomena from one of Earth’s most remote locations, the report said. Last year, China operationalised its sprawling fifth research station in Antarctica which has a floor space of 5,244 square metres with facilities to support 80 expedition team members during summers and 30 members during winters, according to official media reports.