New Chinese premier starts 1st trip abroad to Germany, France

Berlin: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has started a visit to Germany and France that comes as Europe seeks to balance concerns over economic dependence on China and about its stance toward Ukraine and Taiwan with a desire to engage Beijing on issues such as climate change.

Li, on his first trip abroad since taking office, was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday.

Li and a large delegation of Chinese ministers will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and their German counterparts on Tuesday, the seventh such gathering.

Top officials from both sides also will meet business representatives.