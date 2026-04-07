Neuroscience explains why teens so vulnerable to social media platforms

Toronto: In a landmark decision, a Los Angeles jury has found that social

media company Meta and video streaming service YouTube harmed a young user with addictive design features that led to mental health distress, including body dysmorphia, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Commentators have referred to this as social media’s “Big Tobacco” moment, and further lawsuits are pending. The verdict has escalated calls for more regulation of social media platforms across jurisdictions.

Countries like Australia, France and Spain have already introduced age restrictions for social media use. Canada still lacks online harms legislation.

As parents campaign and policymakers consider how to address online harms, one crucial question is often overlooked: Why are teenagers so uniquely vulnerable to these platforms in the first place?

Dopamine hits the immature pathways

Imagine Sara, who at 14 was found unconscious on her bedroom floor after an attempt to take her own life. By every measure, she was thriving: strong in school, supported by family, living in a vibrant community.

But behind her bedroom door, she was struggling with something no one could see. She spent hours scrolling, posting and chasing likes until the validation stopped coming.

A quiet sense of not being good enough slowly took root. Despite 150 online followers, she had no one she felt she could truly talk to. She became convinced she was completely alone.agencies