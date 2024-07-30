Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after weekend strike

Majdal Shams: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed heavy retaliation against Hezbollah amid furious diplomatic efforts to prevent a spiral into regional war following a weekend rocket strike that killed 12 children in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday evening’s rocket from Lebanon that slammed into a soccer field where the children were playing in the mainly Druze town of Majdal Shams. In an unusual move, Hezbollah denied any role in the strike.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday, emphasising the “importance of preventing escalation” and discussing efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to months of conflict.

Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost daily over the border since the war in Gaza erupted in October. Each side has seemed intent on avoiding an escalation that would bring their full firepower against each other. But the exchanges have mounted, and the latest strike threatened reprisals and counter-reprisals that could spiral into full-fledged war.

Early Monday, Israeli strikes hit a motorcycle in Lebanon near the border, killing two people and wounding three others, Lebanese state media said. The strikes, mirroring the pace of the daily cross-border fire, did not appear to be Israel’s retaliation for Saturday’s attack.

Thousands of mourners laid to rest on Monday the 12th victim of the strike. The body of 11-year-old Guevara Ibrahim was carried through the streets of Majdal Shams in a procession of black-clad mourners.

Netanyahu spoke as he visited the soccer field in Majdal Shams and met with leaders of the Druze community.

“These children are our children, they are the children of all of us,” he said as officials laid a wreath on the field. “The state of Israel will not and cannot overlook this. Our response will come, and it will be severe,” he said, adding that the rocket was fired by Hezbollah.

Nearby, around 300 friends, supporters and relatives of the slain children protested against Netanyahu’s visit, shouting that he was exploiting the bloodshed for political gain and calling for an end to the violence. Some held up pictures of the children, saying they wanted no more deaths.

After Netanyahu left, some rushed onto the soccer field and tore down the wreath. Weeping relatives held up toys left by the children on the field.

The Druze of the Golan Heights have long had a fraught relationship with Israel since it captured the territory from Syria in the 1967 war and later annexed it. Some Druze have Israeli citizenship, and ties with Israeli society have grown over the years. But many still have sympathies for Syria and have rejected Israeli annexation.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also visited the town, saying Hezbollah will “pay a price” for the attack. He did not elaborate, saying only, “We will let actions speak for themselves.”

Israel’s military says Hezbollah fired an Iranian-made Falaq rocket with a 53-kilogram (117-pound) warhead.

Hezbollah has started moving precision-guided missiles for use if needed, an official with a Lebanese group told The Associated Press, without elaborating on where they are being moved.

The official said Hezbollah’s stance has not changed and it does not want a full-blown war with Israel, but if war breaks out it will fight

without limits. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military activities.