Netanyahu to seek approval for expanded Gaza offensive

Tel Aviv:The Israeli Security Cabinet is set to meet Thursday to discuss a possible expansion of military operations in the Gaza Strip, a move that would draw fierce opposition internationally and from many in Israel, including the families of hostages held by Hamas.

An Israeli official said the Security Cabinet is expected to hold a lengthy debate and approve an expanded military plan to conquer all or parts of Gaza not yet under Israeli control. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal decision, said that whatever is approved would be implemented gradually to increase pressure on Hamas.

In Gaza, where Israel’s 22-month offensive has already killed tens of thousands of people, displaced most of the population, destroyed vast areas and caused severe and widespread hunger, Palestinians braced for further misery.

“There is nothing left to occupy,” said Maysaa al-Heila, who is living in a displacement camp.