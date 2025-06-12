Netanyahu survives attempt to dissolve Parl

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government survived an attempt to dissolve parliament early Thursday morning, with most of his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners joining him in voting against a bill that would have forced them to register for military service while the country is at war.

The vote was the most serious challenge to Netanyahu’s government since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, the biggest

security failure in Israel’s history and the trigger for the ongoing war in Gaza.

The bill’s failure means that no other bill to dissolve Knesset can be

submitted for at least six months, shoring up Netanyahu’s embattled coalition.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are furious that the government has failed to pass a law exempting their community from mandatory military service.