Netanyahu pushes forward with Gaza City op despite opposition

Deir Al-Balah: Widespread opposition from within Israel and international condemnation have not deterred Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his plan to expand the Israeli military’s operation in Gaza City.

The Israeli military began calling medical officials and international organisations in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday to encourage them to evacuate the area ahead of the expanded operation. It comes the day after the military announced the call-up of 60,000 reservists and the extension of 20,000 reservists currently serving to support the expanded operation.

Netanyahu is expected to give his final approval for the operation during a security cabinet meeting Thursday night.

The approval comes as at least 36 Palestinians were killed in strikes in central and southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to local hospitals, and people protested in Israel and Gaza Although Israel has targeted and killed much of Hamas’ senior leadership, parts of Hamas are actively regrouping and carrying out attacks, including launching rockets toward Israel, the official said.

Israeli troops are already operating in the city’s Zeitoun neighbourhood and in Jabaliya, a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, to prepare the groundwork for the expanded operation, which could begin within days. agencies