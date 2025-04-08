‘Netanyahu ‘lost all restraints’ to remain in power’: Gantz

Tel Aviv: Opposition leader Benny Gantz says Netanyahu “lost all restraints that are possible to think of” and is “doing anything to stay in government”.

Speaking at a convention organised by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the head of the National Unity party slammed Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary, saying he was attempting to delegitimise the legal system for his personal advantage.

“He should take responsibility,” Gantz said. “The Israeli public from the left to the right won’t allow a ruler of this sort to stay in power at the next elections.”