‘Netanyahu hopes to meet Trump as soon as next week’

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit Washington next week to meet President Donald Trump, US officials suggest. If confirmed, Netanyahu would be the first foreign leader to meet Trump at the White House since his inauguration. Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is travelling to Israel this week to discuss ceasefire implementation and the release of hostages held by Hamas. The White House has yet to comment, while Netanyahu’s spokesman says no official invitation has been received.

An Israeli official indicated the visit might happen in February, with planning underway for talks addressing regional ceasefires and tensions.