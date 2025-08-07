Netanyahu hints at expanded war in Gaza

Jerusalem: li Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at wider military action in devastated Gaza on Tuesday, even as former Israeli army and intelligence chiefs called for an end to the nearly 22-month war.

The new pressure on Netanyahu came as Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll had surpassed 61,000. Health officials reported new deaths of hungry Palestinians seeking food at distribution points. As desperation mounts, the Israeli defence body coordinating aid announced a deal with local merchants to improve aid deliveries.

Among those speaking out were former leaders of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service, Mossad spy agency and the military -- and also ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak. In a video posted to social media this week, they said far-right members of the government are holding Israel “hostage” in prolonging the conflict.

Netanyahu’s objectives in Gaza are “a fantasy”, Yoram Cohen, former head of Shin Bet, said in the video.

“If anyone imagines that we can reach every terrorist and every pit and every weapon, and in parallel bring our hostages home -- I think it is impossible,” he said.

Possible tougher military action Netanyahu convened his Security Cabinet to direct the military on the war’s next stage, hinting that even tougher action was possible. However, the meeting wrapped up hours later without any announcements about Israel’s plans.

US President Donald Trump, asked by a reporter whether he supported the reoccupation of Gaza, said he was not aware of the “suggestion” but that “it is going to be pretty much up to Israel”.

Netanyahu said his objectives include defeating Hamas, releasing all 50 remaining

hostages and ensuring Gaza never again threatens Israel after the Hamas-led 2023 attack sparked the war. Israeli media reported disagreements between Netanyahu and

the army chief, Lt Gen. Eyal Zamir, on how to proceed. The reports, citing anonymous officials in Netanyahu’s office,

said the prime minister was pushing the army, which controls about three quarters of Gaza, to conquer the

entire territory -- a step that could endanger hostages, deepen the humanitarian crisis and further isolate Israel internationally.

Zamir reportedly opposes this step and could step down or be pushed out if it is approved. Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment on the reports.