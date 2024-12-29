Netanyahu getting prostate removed as he faces crises on multiple fronts

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 75, will undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday following complications from a benign prostate enlargement, which caused a urinary tract infection. The infection was treated with antibiotics, but the procedure is necessary to prevent future complications. This comes amid a series of health issues Netanyahu has faced, including a heart condition revealed last year, which led to the implantation of a pacemaker after a fainting spell. He also underwent hernia surgery earlier this year. Netanyahu’s health is under close scrutiny, especially as he leads Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The surgery, which is expected to take about an hour, will be minimally invasive, with a quick recovery time. An acting prime minister will temporarily take over while Netanyahu

is hospitalised.

This procedure highlights concerns about his age and health at a time of intense political and military pressure, particularly with Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas and rising tensions with other regional actors.