Netanyahu defends planned military offensive in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sought to defend a new military offensive in one of Gaza’s most populated areas amid growing condemnation at home and abroad, declaring that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas”.

He spoke to foreign media minutes before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Gaza. Notably, Netanyahu said he has directed Israel’s military in recent days to “bring in more foreign journalists” - which would be a striking development, as they haven’t been allowed into Gaza beyond military embeds during 22 months of war.

“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza,” Netanyahu asserted. He also pushed back against what he called a “global campaign of lies” - and said Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, one of Israel’s strongest backers, had “buckled under” by announcing that Germany won’t authorise exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza until further notice.

Netanyahu said there is a “fairly short timetable” in mind for next steps in Gaza, but didn’t give specifics. The goals there, he said, include demilitarising the territory, the Israeli military having “overriding security control” there and a non-Israeli civilian administration in charge.

Netanyahu again blamed many of Gaza’s problems on the Hamas militant group, including civilian deaths, destruction and shortages of aid. “Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists in Gaza,” he asserted, adding that Palestinians are “begging” the world to be freed from them.

The prime minister, who has asserted that there is “no starvation in Gaza,” did acknowledge hunger there, saying, “there was a problem with deprivation, no question about it.” Israel wants to increase the number of aid distribution sites, he said, but gave no details.

China called the “collective punishment” of people in Gaza unacceptable. Russia warned against a “reckless intensification of hostilities”.

“This is no longer a looming hunger crisis; this is starvation,” said Ramesh Rajasingham with the UN humanitarian office. “Humanitarian conditions are beyond horrific. We have frankly run out of words to describe it.”

Spain and Sweden have called for the suspension of the European Union’s trade agreement with Israel, while the Netherlands has officially labelled Israel a “security threat”, citing attempts to influence Dutch public opinion.

Israel and the US have rejected all these accusations and moves. The momentum against Israel in the international community, however, has left it with the US as its only major global supporter.

Israel’s sovereignty, security and prosperity now ride on the back of America’s continued support. Without US assistance, in particular its billions of dollars worth of arms exports, Israel would have struggled to maintain its devastating Gaza campaign or repressive occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Yet, despite Trump’s deep commitment to Israel, many in the US electorate are seriously questioning the depth of Netanyahu’s influence in Washington and the value of US aid to Israel.

According to a Gallup poll in March, fewer than half of Americans are sympathetic toward Israel.

This discontent has also been voiced by some of Trump’s MAGA ideologues and devotees, such as political strategist Steve Bannon and congressional hardliner Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even Trump publicly questioned Netanyahu on his claim there was no starvation in Gaza.

Many Israelis would like to see the back of Netanyahu and his extremist right-wing ruling cohort, especially given his failure to secure the release of all the hostages from Hamas.

Many want the war to end, too. Recent polling by Israel’s Channel 12 found that 74 per cent of Israelis back a deal to end the war in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages held

by Hamas.