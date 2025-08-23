Nepal’s Socialist Front urges govt to ‘reclaim’ Lipulekh

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Socialist Front on Friday criticised the recent agreement between India and China to resume trade through Lipulekh pass and urged the government to initiate diplomatic efforts to “reclaim disputed territories”.

“The recent understanding reached between India and China on Lipulekh has inflicted a serious blow on Nepal’s sovereign rights,” the Socialist Front, an alliance of four left-leaning opposition parties, said in a statement. The Front claimed that “historical evidence stands as proof that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani are inseparable parts of Nepal”.

In a statement signed by CPN (Maoist Center) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN (Unified Socialist) chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Nepal Communist Party (Revolutionary) general secretary Netra Bikram Chanda and Nepal Socialist Party chairman Mahendra Raya Yadav, the Front raised objection to India and China’s agreement on Lipulekh.

The Front said “necessary diplomatic initiatives to return our territories have not been made so far”. It urged the government to “oppose the move and make efforts to return the Nepalese territories”. Agencies