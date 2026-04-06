Nepal’s RSP leader Aryal elected as Parl Speaker

Kathmandu: Leader of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party(RSP), Dol Prasad Aryal, on Sunday, was elected as the Speaker of Nepal’s Parliament.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Speaker of the Parliament, Aryal, at a special function at his office on Sunday afternoon.

Aryal, also the Vice President of RSP, was elected unopposed during a meeting of the members of the House of Representatives (HoR), the lower house of the Federal Parliament, according to a notice issued by the Parliament secretariat.

Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the RSP and a Parliament member, had presented a proposal seeking Aryal’s election as the Speaker.

The proposal was seconded by MPs Sobita Gautam, Dr Swarnim Wagle and Sunil Lamsal.

The senior-most member of the HoR, Arjun Narsingh KC, announced that Aryal was elected as the Speaker after the meeting.agencies