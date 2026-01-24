Nepal’s PM asks security forces to ensure proper arrangements for upcoming polls

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday instructed paramilitary forces to maintain high alertness while performing their duty and

ensure proper security arrangements during the March 5 general elections.

Addressing a function organised by the Armed Police Force (APF), the paramilitary forces of Nepal in Kathmandu to mark its 25th anniversary, Karki said that security agencies should

ensure that “not even a drop of blood falls nor anyone gets injured” during elections.

She also appreciated the effective role played by the APF for conducting elections in the past in a free, fair and fearless manner.

The caretaker government has invested all of its energy for maintaining sustained stability in the country during the transitional period,

Karki said, adding that the government has mobilised all three security agencies,

Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army to successfully conclude the upcoming elections.