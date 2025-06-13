Nepal’s Parliament deadlock ends

Kathmandu: The over two-week-long deadlock in Nepal’s House of Representatives (HoR) ended on Friday after the ruling Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and main opposition CPN (Maoist Centre) reached a two-point agreement addressing the visit visa scam and immigration irregularities.

The HoR session resumed after 17 days of obstruction by opposition parties, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak over alleged involvement in the visa scam. The agreement, signed by the three parties, includes full cooperation with the ongoing investigation by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) and a commitment to policy, legal, and

structural reforms in the immigration and visa systems, NC MP Bimalendra Nidhi said.

The chief of the immigration department at the airport has been suspended following a raid by the CIAA.