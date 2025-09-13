Nepal President Paudel calls on all sides to cooperate in conducting parliamentary elections on March 5

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday called on all sides to cooperate in conducting fresh elections to the House of Representatives that are to be held on March 5, following a week of violent protests that led to the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and Sushila Karki taking over as the country’s first woman prime minister.

The president in tement urged all to utilise the “hard earned opportunity for conducting the election on time by safeguarding the interests of the people and maintaining self-discipline”.

“A peaceful way out was possible for the country only after passing through a very crucial, tough and dangerous situation,” he said.

Paudel said that the constitution and parliamentary system are saved and the federal democratic republic is intact.

“The people have got an opportunity to move forward in the path of a progressive democracy through holding elections to the House of Representatives within six months,” President Paudel said in the statement.

On Friday, President Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on the recommendation of the newly-appointed prime minister and said the next parliamentary election would be held on March 5.

Former Chief Justice Karki, 73, was sworn-in as the country’s first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Oli this week following wide-spread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.

The prime minister will form a small Cabinet on Sunday, two days after her swearing-in ceremony, as offices are closed on Saturday.

Karki will hold some two dozen ministries, including Home, Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Sources at the President’s Office said that the prime minister will form a council of ministers with the inclusion of a small number of ministers on Sunday, when she will assume office.

As the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhdurbar Secretariat was set on fire during the two-day agitation, the newly-constructed building for the Home Ministry within the Singhdurbar complex is being prepared for the Prime Minister’s Office, according to government sources.

Removing the ashes and cleaning are being done in the surrounding areas of the building to shift the Prime Minister’s Office there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Karki on Saturday visited the Civil Hospital in Baneshwor area of Kathmandu where dozens of people injured during the agitation are undergoing treatment.

Nepal's major political parties and apex lawyers' body have strongly criticised the president's decision to dissolve Parliament, describing the move as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and a serious blow to democracy

The chief whips of the dissolved House of Representatives have issued a joint statement opposing the dissolution of the Parliament.

Nepal police on Friday said that at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z'-led protests.