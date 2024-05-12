Nepal’s Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt. Everest for 29th time, beats own record

Kathmandu: Nepal’s legendary mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa made history on Sunday by breaking his record for the highest number of ascents of Mt. Everest as he scaled the world’s highest peak for the 29th time.

The 54-year-old veteran climber reached the 8,849-metre peak at 7:25 am local time on Sunday, according to Rakesh Gurung, director at the Tourism Department in the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation. They scaled Everest on Sunday morning, said Thani Guragain, a senior staff at Seven Summit Treks.

“At least 20 climbers from Seven Summit Treks including Kami made a successful ascent of Mt. Everest Sunday morning,” Seven Summit Treks said, issuing a statement.