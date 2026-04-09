Nepal’s court issues arrest warrants against ex-PM Deuba and wife

Kathmandu: A Nepalese court has issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Deuba Rana, the former foreign minister, in money laundering cases, media reports said on Wednesday.

The Kathmandu District Court issued warrants against the couple on Tuesday following a request by the Department of Money Laundering, which is investigating the couple’s assets, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Citing investigative sources, the paper said that the couple is believed to be in Singapore.

The department started investigating the assets of the couple after burnt pieces of banknotes were recovered from their residence at Budhanilkantha on the outskirts of Kathmandu in September.

Deuba, who served as prime minister five times, has remained a key figure in Nepali politics since 1991. His wife served as foreign minister in the K P Sharma Oli government before it was toppled in September last year following violent protests.