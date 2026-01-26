Nepali Congress wins 9 seats in upper house

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress party has bagged nine seats followed by CPN-UML with eight and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party with one seat in Sunday’s election to the National Assembly.

The Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) – CPN-UML – had reached a pre-poll understanding ahead of the voting for the vacant seats in the upper house.

According to the Election Commission (EC), as many as 95.68 per cent votes were polled for the election held from 9 am to

3 pm (local time) and the process had concluded peacefully across the country.

EC spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said that out of the 18 vacant positions in the National Assembly.