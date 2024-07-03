Nepali Congress urges PM to quit and ‘pave way’ for new govt

Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to pave the way for the formation of a new government, a day after the Himalayan nation’s largest political party struck a power-sharing deal with the CPN-UML to replace the incumbent government led by the former guerilla leader.

The Nepali Congress Central Work Performance Committee (CWC) met at party president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence at Budhanilkantha to discuss the current political situation and the party’s future strategy.

The meeting of the party’s key committee came a day after the Nepali Congress President Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman K P Sharma Oli finalised an agreement on Monday to form a new government to replace the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Prachanda.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, party Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat said, “The prime minister should pave the way after the largest parties -- Nepali Congress and UML -- said they would form a new government together. This is also included in the decision.”

“Other parties, too, are supporting the new Nepali Congress-UML alliance. So, the Nepali Congress CWC has requested the prime minister to pave the way,” MyRepublica news portal quoted him as saying. Mahat said a new government will be formed through the constitutional process if the prime minister does not pave the way for the formation of a new government.

However, embattled Prime Minister Prachanda has refused to resign from the post and said he would rather face a vote of confidence in Parliament.

According to the constitutional provision, the prime minister losing a majority support in the House will be required to prove a majority within 30 days.

The prime minister must seek a vote of confidence

once a ruling alliance withdraws support.