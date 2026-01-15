Nepali Congress party splits, Gagan Thapa elected new President

KATHMANDU: The Nepali Congress party on Wednesday formally split as negotiations between the two factions, led by general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, and party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, failed to reach an agreement.

Thapa, 49, was unanimously elected as the president of the Nepali Congress party at the Special General Convention. NC finally split after the last minute call by Thapa and Sharma for Deuba to resign from the post of party president was rejected.

The general secretary duo asked Deuba to quit the top post and not contest the upcoming parliamentary election, assuming the role of a patron to honour the sentiments of the Gen Z youths.

“We need to change the face of the party that was part of the K P Sharma Oli-led government that suppressed the youth’s agitation against corruption and political disorder so that our colleagues can directly go to the people during the election campaign,” Thapa told a meeting of the party workers on Wednesday.agencies