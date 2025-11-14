Nepali Communist Party led by Prachanda gets recognition from EC

Kathmandu: The newly-formed Nepali Communist Party (NCP) led by former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ was officially registered with the Election Commission on Friday.

The party was formed earlier this month through the merger of at least 10 smaller political parties.

While CPN-Maoist Centre head Prachanda is the coordinator, former prime minister and CPN-Unified Socialist chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal is the co-coordinator of the newly-formed party.

The NCP, created through the unification of nearly a dozen communist outfits, is expected to

pose a significant challenge to the CPN-UML led by deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli, currently the largest communist party in Nepal.

Ahead of the general election in March, Nepal is witnessing a wave of new party formations, mergers and realignments.