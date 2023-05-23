Nepalese Sherpa scales Mt Everest for 28th time

Kathmandu: Veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa scaled

Mt Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, breaking his own record with the highest number of ascends on the world’s highest peak, less than a week after setting it.

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide stood atop the 8848.86 metres-high peak at around 9:20 am Tuesday, according

to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, Expedition Manager of the Seven Summit Trek, who organised the expedition.

This was Kami Rita’s double ascent of Mt Everest this spring, as he previously scaled Mt Everest for the 27th time on May 17.

Kami Rita regained the title for the most number of climbs, a day

after another veteran Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa equalled his previous record.