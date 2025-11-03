Nepal witnesses 3.3% rise in international tourists in Oct 2025

Kathmandu: Nepal received over 1.28 lakh international tourists by air in October this year, a 3.3 per cent increase from the same period last year, with Indian visitors topping the list, according to data released by the tourism board Sunday.

The Himalayan nation received 128,443 international visitors last month, a rise from the 124,391 received in the same period last year, according to data released by the Nepal Tourism Board.

India continued to top as the source of tourists visiting Nepal in October this year, with 17,298 arrivals from the southern neighbour.

This was followed by arrivals from the US with 13,286 visitors by air, the UK with 8,718 visitors, China with 6,755, and Germany with 6,366 visitors.

The number of Indian tourists visiting Nepal registered a 6 per cent growth from last October.

From January to October this year, 943,716 tourists arrived in Nepal by air, a 0.3 per cent increase in tourist arrivals from the same period last year.

India also topped as the source country for foreign visitors from January to October 2025, with 243,350 arrivals in the past ten months. However, the number of Indian arrivals decreased 11 per cent from the same period the previous year, with 273,317 Indians arriving in the country from January to October 2024.agencies