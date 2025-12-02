Nepal to observe Gen Z Martyr Day every year

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has decided to observe the Gen Z Martyr Day on Bhadra 23 every year as per the Bikram Era calendar in honour of those killed in the anti-government protests. The day fell on September 8 this year when at least 22 people, mainly students, were killed after the then K P Sharma Oli-led government opened fire at the Gen Z protesters near the Parliament building in Kathmandu’s Nayabaneshwor.

In total, 76 people were killed during the two-day protests on September 8 and 9. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Monday. Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel also said an identity card with a photograph would be provided to the martyrs’ families.