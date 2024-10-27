Nepal suspends permit of Thai AirAsia for unauthorised landing

Kathmandu: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has taken action against Thai AirAsia airbus for entering into the Nepali airspace without permission.

The Thai AirAsia Airbus, en route to Kathmandu from Thailand, was held in Nepali airspace for about an hour before receiving clearance to land at Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday, according to airport officials.

According to CAAN spokesman Gyanendra Bhul, the flight of Thai AirAsia has been suspended for the time being and the General Sales Agent of the airlines in Nepal has also been cancelled.

Spokesman Bhul further said that the Thai AirAsia airbus was allowed to land

at TIA under a ‘special charted’ flight permit as its regular permit expired on October 26.