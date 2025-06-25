Nepal reports 1st death from new Corona variant
Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday reported the first death due to a new variant of the deadly Coronavirus, heal authorities said. The deceased was a resident of Suryodaya Municipality in Ilam, according to the Ministry officials.
She was admitted to the Nobel Medical College and Hospital in Biratnagar on Monday after complaining about breathing complications for about a week. She passed away while undergoing treatment early this morning, the hospital sources said.
