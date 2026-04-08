Nepal: Rankings of Balen-led cabinet ministers reshuffled

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday revised

the ranking of ministers in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

The order of precedence was shuffled at

the recommendation of the prime minister, according to a notice issued by the President’s office.

Prime Minister Shah remains at the top of the list, and in the second position is Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle.

As per the reshuffled cabinet ranking, Home Minister Sudan Gurung has moved down from third to fifth position, while Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is now ranked third, moving up from fourth position.

Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, who was previously in sixth position, has been placed fourth.