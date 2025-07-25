Nepal Prez returns Bill seeking constitutional council amendment

Kathmandu: Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel on Thursday returned a controversial bill seeking amendment to the Constitutional Council to the House of Representatives for reconsideration, citing concerns over its alignment with democratic norms.

The Constitutional Council Act 2066 B.S Amendment Bill, which had been endorsed by both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, was presented to the president for authentication on July 15.

However, exercising the authority granted under the Constitution, Paudel withheld his assent and sent the bill back to the parliament on Thursday for a review, officials said.

The president’s decision was based on the

assessment that the bill contradicts the spirit and intent of the Constitution, as also the democratic norms, values and international practices, they said.

The Constitutional Council, a six-member body, is responsible for making appointments to various constitutional bodies.

The proposed amendments have been a subject of controversy, with critics arguing that they could undermine the checks and balances enshrined in the Constitution.