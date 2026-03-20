Nepal police arrest six Indians over fake travel lottery scam

Kathmandu: Nepal police on Thursday arrested seven people, including six Indians, for running a fake travel lottery scam.

Those arrested include Nepali national Bibek Regmi, 26, a resident of Saptari district currently residing in Gatthaghar, Thimi of Bhaktapur district and Indian nationals Hussain Sayed, 39, Sajid Omar Sayed, 44, Mohamad Imran, 34, Mirkhalid Hussain, 33, Rajak Mohmad, 40, and Samada Giri, 42, all from Telangana, Hyderabad.

They are currently residing in the Mahalaxmi Municipality of Lalitpur district, according to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Those arrested were cheating hundreds of Nepalese through a fake lottery scam under which the victims were told they had won a lottery to visit various destinations in Asia, Europe and Africa from Sheertel Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

They cheated 328 Nepalese citizens and collected 27.65 million NPR in the pretext of issuing cheap holiday packages through lottery, said the police.

They also hired 30 Nepalese staff to run their lottery racket, police added.