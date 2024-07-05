Nepal PM Prachanda to face floor test on July 12

Kathmandu: Nepal’s embattled Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, who lost support from two major alliance partners earlier this week, is set to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on July 12, it was announced on Thursday.

The prime minister sent a letter to the Parliament Secretariat asking the latter to make arrangements for the vote, local media reported.

“Dahal chose to go for the floor test by the article 100(2) of the Constitution which says ‘if the political party which the prime minister represents is divided or a political party in coalition government withdraws its support,” it is reported.