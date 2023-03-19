Nepal PM Prachanda confident of winning today’s vote of confidence

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday exuded confidence that he will comfortably win a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Prachanda requires to seek a vote of confidence as two parties in the seven-party alliance - Rastriya Prajatantra Party and CPN-UML - withdrew support to the government. They refused to endorse Prachanda’s proposal to back Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel for the post of president.

Prachanda comfortably passed the floor test on January 10 with 268 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives (HoR).