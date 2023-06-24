Nepal PM planning to visit China in Sept: Foreign Minister

Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" is planning an official visit to Beijing in September, Foreign Minister N P Saud said on Saturday, a bid by the senior Maoist leader to strike a balance in relations with both China and India.

This will be Prachanda's second foreign trip after assuming the office in December last year. Earlier, the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-M) leader visited India as his first foreign trip after assuming office for the third time.

"Prachanda will pay an official visit to China in September," Saud said.

Preparations are going on for the prime minister's visit to the northern neighbour, and the exact date is yet to be fixed, Saud added, without giving details.

According to foreign ministry sources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here is currently busy fixing the date and itinerary of the prime minister's visit.

Prachanda has conveyed to the Chinese leadership his willingness to visit China through a senior leader of the CPN-M.

While the prime minister was holding high-level talks in Delhi, CPN-M leader and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota, who led a party delegation to China, conveyed to the Chinese leadership about Prachanda's intention to visit Beijing.

China has been actively investing in Nepal in many infrastructure projects.

The prime minister, talking to Kantipur Television on Thursday, said that the date of his visit to China had been fixed but refrained from disclosing it.

Asserting that his visit to India was very successful, Prachanda said, "In my opinion, the visit was historically successful, and I am confident that my proposed China visit will also be successful."

The prime minister said that after China, he would also visit the US, coinciding his trip with the United Nations General Assembly session.

"I will make efforts to mobilise support from all friendly countries towards promoting Nepal's national interest and for economic development and prosperity of the country," Prachanda said.