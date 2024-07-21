Nepal PM Oli wins vote of confidence in Parl

Kathmandu: Nepal’s newly appointed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli comfortably won a vote of confidence in Parliament on Sunday, nearly a week after he was sworn in to lead a coalition government in the Himalayan nation.

Oli secured 188 votes in favour of the Vote of Confidence motion tabled by him while 74 votes were cast against the motion. Out of a total of 263 members of the House of Representatives, who were present, one member abstained.

Oli, 72, required 138 votes out of a total of 275 votes to pass the floor test in the House of Representatives (HoR).

Prime Minister Oli has won the vote of confidence in the Lower House, Speaker of the HoR Dev Raj Ghimire announced after the counting of votes. Meanwhile, Supreme Court forwarded a petition challenging Oli’s appointment as the country’s PM to a constitutional bench, citing the need for a ‘serious constitutional interpretation’.